略略略 阿柒's profile
Virtual Digital Human - Fashion Show
略略略 阿柒
Behance.net


Virtual Digital Human - Fashion Show

Let's have a fashion show in the virtual world! I used Marvelous Designer and Unreal Engine 5 to create this work.



Virtual Digital Human - Fashion Show
123
472
4
Published:

Owner

略略略 阿柒's profile
略略略 阿柒
China

Virtual Digital Human - Fashion Show

123
472
4
Published:

Tools

Creative Fields