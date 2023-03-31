Vincent Mahé's profile
KENZO PARFUMS / XMAS 2021
Vincent Mahé
Behance.net
KENZO PARFUMS / XMAS 2021
120
510
5
Published:

Owner

Vincent Mahé's profile
Vincent Mahé
Paris, France

KENZO PARFUMS / XMAS 2021

Illustration, supervision and co direction (with Yann Pineill) for Kenzo Parfums Holiday campaign 2021 Direction: Vincent Mahé, Yann Pineill Ill Read More

120
510
5
Published:

Tools

Creative Fields