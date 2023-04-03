Dramatis personae VII

"Dramatis personae VII" as the next part of the ongoing architecture series contains buildings from Barcelona, capital of the autonomous community of Catalonia in Spain. „Dramatis personae” represents public faces that deliberately restrains the identity of the object in order to concentrate on its public performance. With this title I intend to emphasize the unique and individual appearance of buildings, which act like strong personalities in public places.





The seventh series contains buildings of Santiago Calatrava, AIA, Barceló Balanzó Arquitectes, Gustau Gili Galfetti, Fermín V ázquez Arquitectos, Josep Lluís Sert and more.





