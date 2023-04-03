Sebastian Weiss's profile
Dramatis personae VII . Torre de comunicacions de Montjuïc​​​​​​​ . Barcelona, Spain​​​​​​​
"Dramatis personae VII" as the next part of the ongoing architecture series contains buildings from Barcelona, capital of the autonomous community of Catalonia in Spain. „Dramatis personae” represents public faces that deliberately restrains the identity of the object in order to concentrate on its public performance. With this title I intend to emphasize the unique and individual appearance of buildings, which act like strong personalities in public places.

The seventh series contains buildings of Santiago Calatrava, AIA, Barceló Balanzó Arquitectes, Gustau Gili Galfetti, Fermín Vázquez Arquitectos, Josep Lluís Sert and more.

The series was taken in March 2023.

Dramatis personae VII . Camp del Ferro​​​​​​​ . Barcelona, Spain​​​​​​​
Dramatis personae VII . Parc del Fòrum​ . Barcelona, Spain​​​​​​​
Dramatis personae VII . Mirador M​​​​​​​ . Barcelona, Spain​​​​​​​
Dramatis personae VII . Mercat Encants​​​​​​​ . Barcelona, Spain​​​​​​​
Dramatis personae VII . Auditorium​​​​​​​ . Barcelona, Spain​​​​​​​
Dramatis personae VII . Parroquia del Patriarca Abraham​​​​​​​ . Barcelona, Spain​​​​​​​
Dramatis personae VII . Fundació Joan Miró​​​​​​​ . Barcelona, Spain​​​​​​​
Dramatis personae VII . Torre Diagonal Zero Zero & Edificio Fórum​​​​​​​ . Barcelona, Spain​​​​​​​
Dramatis personae VII . Anella Olímpica​​​​​​​ . Barcelona, Spain​​​​​​​
Dramatis personae VII . Indra Headquarter​​​​​​​ . Barcelona, Spain​​​​​​​
Dramatis personae VII . Les Tres Xemeneies​​​​​​​ . Barcelona, Spain​​​​​​​
Barcelona, March 2023

© 2023 Sebastian Weiss
hello@le-blanc.com

