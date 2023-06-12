Plau Design's profileCarlos Mignot's profileRodrigo Saiani's profile+1
TBWA Type System
Multiple Owners
Behance.net
TBWA is the world leading advertising agency with more than forty years of global presence. Big players like Adidas, McDonald's and Absolut trust their brand communication to TBWA. Decades ago, they pioneered Disruption® as a business transformation methodology. Disruption is their DNA – it informs their mindset & behavior. They don’t dabble in it. They embody it, day in and day out. It’s how they’ve created some of the world’s most iconic brands and work.

“In recent years, we have used our own Disruption® methodologies to shift our offering. We are no longer just an advertising agency, but a total brand experience company. As we evolve, our identity must evolve alongside it.” — TBWA's brand refresh release

To translate that solid concept, we were invited to develop TBWA Grotesk® – the bespoke type family made to disrupt in every single application of TBWA's new visual identity.
3D brand identity Custom font grotesque TBWA type
3D brand identity Custom font grotesque TBWA type
3D brand identity Custom font grotesque TBWA type
The type is inspired by the brand’s logotype and symbol (a backslash). They carry all the disruption DNA we needed to transport to a complete typeface. In fact, the 20 degree slant on their backslash served as guide for italics and reverse italics on the fonts. ​​​​​​​
3D brand identity Custom font grotesque TBWA type
3D brand identity Custom font grotesque TBWA type
3D brand identity Custom font grotesque TBWA type
3D brand identity Custom font grotesque TBWA type
3D brand identity Custom font grotesque TBWA type
3D brand identity Custom font grotesque TBWA type
3D brand identity Custom font grotesque TBWA type
3D brand identity Custom font grotesque TBWA type
Even tough the fonts are innovative and powerful by themselves, much of the disruption comes from custom software, which add effects to the letters. This software we call the Font Disruptor was coded by André Burnier, our partner on the project. The Font Disruptor gives huge personality to the typeface and helps them express TBWA’s innovative ideas.
3D brand identity Custom font grotesque TBWA type
3D brand identity Custom font grotesque TBWA type
3D brand identity Custom font grotesque TBWA type
3D brand identity Custom font grotesque TBWA type
3D brand identity Custom font grotesque TBWA type
3D brand identity Custom font grotesque TBWA type
3D brand identity Custom font grotesque TBWA type
3D brand identity Custom font grotesque TBWA type
3D brand identity Custom font grotesque TBWA type
3D brand identity Custom font grotesque TBWA type
3D brand identity Custom font grotesque TBWA type
3D brand identity Custom font grotesque TBWA type
3D brand identity Custom font grotesque TBWA type
3D brand identity Custom font grotesque TBWA type
3D brand identity Custom font grotesque TBWA type
3D brand identity Custom font grotesque TBWA type
3D brand identity Custom font grotesque TBWA type
3D brand identity Custom font grotesque TBWA type
3D brand identity Custom font grotesque TBWA type
3D brand identity Custom font grotesque TBWA type
3D brand identity Custom font grotesque TBWA type
3D brand identity Custom font grotesque TBWA type
3D brand identity Custom font grotesque TBWA type
3D brand identity Custom font grotesque TBWA type
3D brand identity Custom font grotesque TBWA type
3D brand identity Custom font grotesque TBWA type
3D brand identity Custom font grotesque TBWA type
3D brand identity Custom font grotesque TBWA type
PROJECT CREDITS \

Rodrigo Saiani Plau Design Type Designer
Carlos Mignot Plau Design Type Designer
Andre Burnier Coder

Ben Williams \ TBWA Worldwide \ Global Chief Creative Experience Officer 
Renato Fernandez \ TBWA\Chiat\Day LA \ Chief Creative Officer
Bruno Regalo \ TBWA Worldwide \ Global Chief Design Officer 
Thiago Matsunaga \ TBWA\Chiat\Day LA \ Associate Design Director 
Gabriel Menezes \ TBWA\Chiat\Day LA \ Senior Designer 
Monica Gelbecke \ TBWA\Chiat\Day LA \ Brand Design Director 
Alessandra Horn \ TBWA\Chiat\Day LA \ Design Production Manager 
Hannah Barr \ TBWA\Chiat\Day LA \ Associate Strategy Director 
Taylor Williams \ TBWA Worldwide \ Senior Brand Manager 
Melissa Gotleib \ TBWA Worldwide \ Global Communications Manager

Pedro Gebara \ Fuze Image \ Motion Designer 
Patrick Neves \ Fuze Image \ Motion Designer 
Marcio Bueno \ Fuze Image \ Production 
Daniel Klock \ Fuze Image \ Production 
Eduardo Rosa \ Rosa Studios \ Illustrator 
TBWA Type System
151
615
16
Published:

Owners

Plau Design's profile
Plau Design
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Carlos Mignot's profile
Carlos Mignot
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Rodrigo Saiani's profile
Rodrigo Saiani
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Credits

Thiago Matsunaga's profile
Thiago Matsunaga

TBWA Type System

TBWA is the world leading advertising agency with more than forty years of global presence. Big players like Adidas, McDonald's and Absolut trust Read More

151
615
16
Published:

Tools

Creative Fields