/identity /packaging





CASA MARRAZZO 1934

Collezione Casa Marrazzo 1934: where beauty and taste live under the same roof.





CLIENT

The story of Casa Marrazzo is one of family and love for their own land, which originates in the sunny fields of the province of Salerno. For three generations, the Marrazzo family has been craftsmen of quality: they produce, select, and transform the best fruits of their land to create genuine, healthy, and natural preserves. Casa Marrazzo is a modern company that maintains the values of a small, strictly family-run artisanal business.





ASSIGNMENT

Casa Marrazzo approached us with a brief to create a unique and authentic range of high-quality products in a new custom jar. Inspired by the company’s rich heritage, we created the “Collezione Casa Marrazzo 1934,” a premium range that evokes an art collection of valuable pieces.





SOLUTION

To capture the nostalgic essence of the brand, we illustrated dozens of home objects and furniture pieces using a sophisticated yet warm, naive style. The oversized objects are screen-printed with an opaque finish on clear glass, using the color of the ingredients as a background.





PROCESS

We designed custom caps and an elegant palette to identify each product, while simple and colorful gold-printed labels were used to make the jars stand out on the shelf as a real design object. We further enhanced the design by adding a screen-printed illustration on the jar. This unique touch adds an extra layer of authenticity and emotional connection to the product, while the high-quality screen printing elevates the design to a truly premium level.





Executive Creative Director: Davide Mosconi

Associate Creative Director: Andrea Mastroluca,

3D Artist: Gabriel Cellini

---



