Jan Erik Waider's profile
Frozen Lakes – Chapter 3: Chasing Patterns
Jan Erik Waider
Behance.net
abstract frozen ice landscape photography Nature pattern Photography snow texture winter
​​​​​​​
​​​​​​​
FROZEN LAKES – Chapter 3: Chasing Patterns

The formation of holes and cracks on frozen lakes is a result of a variety of factors, including temperature changes, wind, water currents, and the physical characteristics of the ice itself. Norway's cold climate and fluctuating temperatures make its frozen lakes particularly susceptible to cracking and breaking. Strong winds and water currents can also create stress on the ice, leading to cracks and the formation of ridges. The wind is also responsible for the exciting snow drifts on the ice shaped like arrowheads. The formation of these patterns can be a visually stunning spectacle that showcases the art of nature, seen from a bird's eye view.​​​​​​​
abstract frozen ice landscape photography Nature pattern Photography snow texture winter
abstract frozen ice landscape photography Nature pattern Photography snow texture winter
abstract frozen ice landscape photography Nature pattern Photography snow texture winter
abstract frozen ice landscape photography Nature pattern Photography snow texture winter
abstract frozen ice landscape photography Nature pattern Photography snow texture winter
abstract frozen ice landscape photography Nature pattern Photography snow texture winter
abstract frozen ice landscape photography Nature pattern Photography snow texture winter
abstract frozen ice landscape photography Nature pattern Photography snow texture winter
abstract frozen ice landscape photography Nature pattern Photography snow texture winter
abstract frozen ice landscape photography Nature pattern Photography snow texture winter
abstract frozen ice landscape photography Nature pattern Photography snow texture winter
FROZEN LAKES – Chapter 3: Chasing Patterns
— Lake Kilefjorden in Agder county, Norway (March 2023)

Aerial Landscape Photography by Northlandscapes – Jan Erik Waider
mail@northlandscapes.com  |  Photography Website
​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​—​​​​​​​
Let's connect on Instagram, FacebookTwitter or LinkedIn
abstract frozen ice landscape photography Nature pattern Photography snow texture winter
Behind the Scenes – An overview of lake Kilefjorden:
abstract frozen ice landscape photography Nature pattern Photography snow texture winter
Frozen Lakes – Chapter 3: Chasing Patterns
58
333
7
Published:

Owner

Jan Erik Waider's profile
Jan Erik Waider
Hamburg, Germany

Frozen Lakes – Chapter 3: Chasing Patterns

'Frozen Lakes – Chapter 3: Chasing Patterns' is a aerial landscape photography series by visual artist and fine art photographer Jan Erik Waider. Read More

58
333
7
Published:

Tools

Creative Fields

Attribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives