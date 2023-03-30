FROZEN LAKES – Chapter 3: Chasing Patterns





The formation of holes and cracks on frozen lakes is a result of a variety of factors, including temperature changes, wind, water currents, and the physical characteristics of the ice itself. Norway's cold climate and fluctuating temperatures make its frozen lakes particularly susceptible to cracking and breaking. Strong winds and water currents can also create stress on the ice, leading to cracks and the formation of ridges. The wind is also responsible for the exciting snow drifts on the ice shaped like arrowheads. The formation of these patterns can be a visually stunning spectacle that showcases the art of nature, seen from a bird's eye view.​​​​​​​



