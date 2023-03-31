Anxo Vizcaíno's profile
The Observatory
Anxo Vizcaíno
Behance.net
3D collage dreamscape exploration galaxy loop nft Space surreal universe
"The Observatory is an ethereal hall made of stars and space dust. A stopover in the infinite expanse of the cosmos on the way to the place we come from."
​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

​​​​​​​This project was born and originally published in 2017. Initially conceived as a collection of static artworks, all of them were refined and animated in 2022. The series consists of 5 single loop animations and 1 special piece with 4 variations.

Taurus — “Just stand and watch. Let the cosmos do the rest."​​​​​​​
Monoceros — "Notice the magnificence of it all. Don't be shy, be respectful."​​​​​​​
Pegasus — “Feel the floor beneath your feet. Go ahead, get closer."​​​​​​​
Cassiopeia — "Keep going. You'll be on your way home."​​​​​​​
Pyxis — “Float in the vast blackness. Stars are warm. You belong here.”​​​​​​​
Orion — "Stars emerge and die. Galaxies collide. Planets form and vanish. Feel the change around you."​​​​​​​
Dynamic NFT that evolves throughout the day. 4 state changes, rotating every 6 hours according to the time of the day (ET).

Thanks for watching!

Follow me on Instagram | Twitter
3D collage dreamscape exploration galaxy loop nft Space surreal universe
The Observatory
33
249
4
Published:

Owner

Anxo Vizcaíno's profile
Anxo Vizcaíno
Lugo, Spain

The Observatory

"The Observatory is an ethereal hall made of stars and space dust. A stopover in the infinite expanse of the cosmos on the way to the place we co Read More

33
249
4
Published:

Tools

Creative Fields