"The Observatory is an ethereal hall made of stars and space dust. A stopover in the infinite expanse of the cosmos on the way to the place we come from."
This project was born and originally published in 2017. Initially conceived as a collection of static artworks, all of them were refined and animated in 2022. The series consists of 5 single loop animations and 1 special piece with 4 variations.
Taurus — “Just stand and watch. Let the cosmos do the rest."
Monoceros — "Notice the magnificence of it all. Don't be shy, be respectful."
Pegasus — “Feel the floor beneath your feet. Go ahead, get closer."
Cassiopeia — "Keep going. You'll be on your way home."
Pyxis — “Float in the vast blackness. Stars are warm. You belong here.”
Orion — "Stars emerge and die. Galaxies collide. Planets form and vanish. Feel the change around you."
Dynamic NFT that evolves throughout the day. 4 state changes, rotating every 6 hours according to the time of the day (ET).