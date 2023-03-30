Aliaume Chapelle's profile
Cabins of the North II
Aliaume Chapelle
Cabins of the North II
Howling wind, hail, snowstorms, freezing temperature...
In the Arctic circle, winter is harsh and unforgiving for those who live up there. Like people, the buildings decay and wear with time. Left unattended, they slowly die battered by the elements. When the snowstorm arrives, a sense of loneliness and isolation suddenly surround those relics of the past.   

Arctic cabin house lofoten Minimalism minimalist norway snow snowstorm winter
This is an update with new images of the project posted in March 2022 
Cabins of the North II
Cabins of the North II

