Cabins of the North II
Howling wind, hail, snowstorms, freezing temperature...
In the Arctic circle, winter is harsh and unforgiving for those who live up there. Like people, the buildings decay and wear with time. Left unattended, they slowly die battered by the elements. When the snowstorm arrives, a sense of loneliness and isolation suddenly surround those relics of the past.
