HYUNDAI Mobile Living Space
Have you ever imagined a life where housing and mobility can be attached and separated?
We designed such futuristic experiences!
A mobile future where the boundary of space disappears and the richness of everyday life expanding!
How about enjoying Logan and Sally's day together?
집과 모빌리티가 결합되고 분리되는 일상은 어떨지 상상해보신 적 있으신가요?
미래에는 충분히 있을 법한 경험들을 우리는 미리 그려보기로 했습니다.
공간의 경계는 사라지고 삶의 반경은 더욱 커지는 일상의 풍요로움, 미래의 모빌리티 라이프.
로건과 샐리의 하루를 함께하며 즐겨볼까요?
Concept Development
Storyboard
Overview
Characters
Styleframe
Making of
Credits
Client : HYUNDAI
Production : Delicious Langor
Director : Kyungrae Yu
Art Direction : Kyungrae Yu, Green Han
Concept Development : Wanjae Jeon, Eunjun Gim , Green Han, Soonshin Yi , Sanguk Jeong
Producer : Sanguk Jeong , Minhye Yoo
3D Artist : Kyungrae Yu, Green Han, Minhye Yoo, Hyunsoo Kim, Jihyun Min, Seonyong Kim, Dongin Shin, Euiryoung Hwang
2D Aritst : Minhye Yoo, Euiryoung Hwang
Compositing : Kyungrae Yu
