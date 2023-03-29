CadoMaestro - Brand design

A new brand name with a change of script







Our first recommendation was to change the spelling of the brand name. "Cadeau,Maestro!" becomes "CadoMaestro" . This change retains the DNA of the company name in a more distinctive and shorter version, and therefore more impactful. Changing the way the brand is written was a major challenge. The importance of this seemingly minor change can be seen in the number of media in which the brand name appears. The pronunciation remains the same in order to maintain the brand's reputation.





The repetition of the O at the end of Cado and Maestro creates a graphic and sound resonance. This allows it to be written as one word, without spaces. Conceptually, the CadoMaestro brand becomes even more original and distinctive . This strengthens the brand and frees the imagination for product development. The simplified spelling also makes the brand easier to understand for the international market.



