Dynamic Sculptures





Inspired by sculptures from Henri Moore to Louise Bourgeois, Anthony Gormley, Brancusi or Xavier Veilhan, the project is an exploration of body forms and translation of its motion into 3d Artwork using the latest technology in Artificial Intelligence to extract the motion from the Video.





No AI was used for the design.





Jean-Yves Lemoigne, founder of digital studio, Studio Mr Frog has created 50 different design. In the final film there are 17 different design interpretations of the body movement of the New-Yorker dancer Zui Gomez.