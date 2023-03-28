







The book SIMON SEBASTIAN ALL AT ONCE gives you a glimpse into

the world of the Danish contemporary artist Simon Sebastian.





Trying to grasp the nature of Simon Sebastian’s oeuvre through his studio

seems futile as his artistic process and work stretch far beyond the four

walls of what he calls his studio.





While it undoubtedly bears witness to the chaos and brutality that

characterise his works, observing Simon in his studio sometimes fells like

watching a restless lion in its cage.





The book that showcases the work of artist Simon Sebastian is not just

a collection of images or a mere representation of his artwork. Instead,

it is a reflection of his unique and chaotic personality.





The book captures the essence of his creative process and the emotions

that drive his work.





With its immersive style, the book offers readers an entry point into

Sebastian's world. The pages pulse with the same energy and motion

that the artist himself exudes, while the meticulously crafted layout reflects

the mood and tone of each piece, ensuring a seamless and fluid

reading experience.



Ultimately, the book offers a unique and unforgettable opportunity to