Simon Sebastian — All at once
art art direction book Creative Direction design editorial print typography
The book SIMON SEBASTIAN ALL AT ONCE gives you a glimpse into 
the world of the Danish contemporary artist Simon Sebastian. 

Trying to grasp the nature of Simon Sebastian’s oeuvre through his studio 
seems futile as his artistic process and work stretch far beyond the four 
walls of what he calls his studio. 

While it undoubtedly bears witness to the chaos and brutality that 
characterise his works, observing Simon in his studio sometimes fells like 
watching a restless lion in its cage.

The book that showcases the work of artist Simon Sebastian is not just 
collection of images or a mere representation of his artwork. Instead, 
it is a reflection of his unique and chaotic personality. 

The book captures the essence of his creative process and the emotions 
that drive his work.

With its immersive style, the book offers readers an entry point into 
Sebastian's world. The pages pulse with the same energy and motion 
that the artist himself exudes, while the meticulously crafted layout reflects 
the mood and tone of each piece, ensuring a seamless and fluid 
reading experience. 

Ultimately, the book offers a unique and unforgettable opportunity to 
encounter the expressive and frenzied nature of the artist's work.
