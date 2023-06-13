











Gestió Cultural

( Graphic campaign )





Art direction and graphic design for the latest campaign for the Cultural Managment Association of Catalonia (Associació de Professionals de la Gestió Cultural de Catalunya). The main goal was to give visibility and reclaim the profession and their professionals within the society. The association also aims to communicate and cellebrate their 30 years anniversary. We propose a campaign based on the visual codes of the cultural and the show business as old tickets shapes, classic cinema posters, theatrical colors and compositions.































