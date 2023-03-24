







Location

Brazil





Role

Branding & Packaging





—

Booma is a brand of vegan, organic, and extremely high-quality hygiene and care products for babies. With shampoo, anti-diaper rash ointment, and moisturizer, Booma debuts on the market focusing on preserving the health of babies, as well as that of the Earth.

The Challenge

Our main challenge was to develop a fun, cute, and friendly visual identity and packaging that would directly connect with the playful atmosphere of childhood, but at the same time elegant and reliable in order to convey all its excellence to parents.

The Solution

to start the project we inspired ourselves on a universal truth: kids hate bath time. So.. Let’s change it a pack at a time! For that reason and from the name booma, the packing plays with the double meaning of boo: the caring “my boo” and the scaring boo of ghosts and bogeyman. This way we gave life to these beautiful ugly creatures to transform one of the scariest times of childhood into a loving and caring family moment.









