OnePlus Packaging

















An Iconic and Sustainable Smartphone Box





OnePlus originally had four different internal moulds for different regions across the world, and three different box sizes for the same release to accommodate these moulds.



We worked with the team at Instrmnt to engineer one unified box size, regardless of region, in which just two internal moulds slot inside (US + CN + IN and UK + EU). This creates a much more sustainable, cost-effective and unified solution across all markets.















