The story hidden in 10 numbers illustration

2024
THE STORY HIDDEN IN 10 NUMBERS
I've always wanted to do a series of illustrations about numbers and letters, but I didn't want to be very traditional and single-minded about these shapes, so I hid the shapes of numbers and letters in stories and landscapes.
ABOUT NUMBERS
In a city ravaged by war
A man is desperate to escape
The subway station at sunset
A romantic date at sunset
Stray guitarist and his dog
The calm sea
A wonderful symphony
Sheep in the snow
A lively breakfast store
Happy seaside pool
The sports car heading to the estate