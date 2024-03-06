The story hidden in 10 numbers illustration

Bowling Tong's profile

2024
THE STORY HIDDEN IN 10 NUMBERS
I've always wanted to do a series of illustrations about numbers and letters, but I didn't want to be very traditional and single-minded about these shapes, so I hid the shapes of numbers and letters in stories and landscapes.







ABOUT NUMBERS


In a city ravaged by war 
A man is desperate to escape


The subway station at sunset


A romantic date at sunset


Stray guitarist and his dog


The calm sea


A wonderful symphony


Sheep in the snow


A lively breakfast store


Happy seaside pool


The sports car heading to the estate


