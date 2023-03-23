Toms In Town
Your flow, on the go.
Photography : Alex Blouin and Jodi Heartz Prop Stylist: Vanessa Lee Jackson Model: Amasheika Beauty: Ashley Diabo
Toms In Town stems from the desire to bring quality products to the period market.
The tampon cases were developed to keep your tampons clean and protected. The graphic identity has a confident attitude to distance itself from the shame often associated with period-related products.
