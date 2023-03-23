Caserne .'s profileMarianne Isabelle's profileUgo Varin's profileLéo Breton-Allaire's profile+2
Toms In Town
Toms In Town
Your flow, on the go.


Toms In Town stems from the desire to bring quality products to the period market.
The tampon cases were developed to keep your tampons clean and protected. The graphic identity has a confident attitude to distance itself from the shame often associated with period-related products.

Photography : Alex Blouin and Jodi Heartz     Prop Stylist: Vanessa Lee Jackson    Model: Amasheika     Beauty: Ashley Diabo



Toms In Town
Toms In Town

