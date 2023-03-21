FROZEN LAKES – Chapter 1: Accumulation





The abstract textures and different colors on the ice are created by a combination of natural factors. The temperature of the air and water during freezing affects the texture of the ice, with colder temperatures leading to smoother ice. Wind and snow cover can create bumpy or rough textures, while impurities in the water, such as minerals and algae, can affect the color of the ice. On sunny and warm winter days, the ice partially melts and refreezes, creating additional layers. – The interplay of these factors creates breathtaking and ephemeral works of natural art that can be documented using a drone.