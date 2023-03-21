Jan Erik Waider's profile
Frozen Lakes – Chapter 1: Accumulation
Jan Erik Waider
Behance.net
abstract Aerial drone frozen lake landscape photography Photography texture water winter
FROZEN LAKES – Chapter 1: Accumulation

The abstract textures and different colors on the ice are created by a combination of natural factors. The temperature of the air and water during freezing affects the texture of the ice, with colder temperatures leading to smoother ice. Wind and snow cover can create bumpy or rough textures, while impurities in the water, such as minerals and algae, can affect the color of the ice. On sunny and warm winter days, the ice partially melts and refreezes, creating additional layers. – The interplay of these factors creates breathtaking and ephemeral works of natural art that can be documented using a drone.
abstract Aerial drone frozen lake landscape photography Photography texture water winter
abstract Aerial drone frozen lake landscape photography Photography texture water winter
abstract Aerial drone frozen lake landscape photography Photography texture water winter
abstract Aerial drone frozen lake landscape photography Photography texture water winter
abstract Aerial drone frozen lake landscape photography Photography texture water winter
abstract Aerial drone frozen lake landscape photography Photography texture water winter
abstract Aerial drone frozen lake landscape photography Photography texture water winter
abstract Aerial drone frozen lake landscape photography Photography texture water winter
abstract Aerial drone frozen lake landscape photography Photography texture water winter
FROZEN LAKES – Chapter 1: Accumulation
— Lognavatn in the municipality of Åseral, Norway (March 2023)

Aerial Landscape Photography by Northlandscapes – Jan Erik Waider
mail@northlandscapes.com  |  Photography Website
​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​—​​​​​​​
Let's connect on Instagram, FacebookTwitter or LinkedIn
abstract Aerial drone frozen lake landscape photography Photography texture water winter
Behind the Scenes – An overview of the lake Lognavatn:
abstract Aerial drone frozen lake landscape photography Photography texture water winter
Frozen Lakes – Chapter 1: Accumulation
138
665
10
Published:

Owner

Jan Erik Waider's profile
Jan Erik Waider
Hamburg, Germany

Frozen Lakes – Chapter 1: Accumulation

138
665
10
Published:

Tools

Creative Fields

Attribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives