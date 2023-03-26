Rata Brand Book





We take a look at the product Rata is most known for, which is teeth aligners. Observing the shape of an aligner takes an interesting, literal turn. From the angle above, the shape of an aligner can be seen as a U. This rather welds the dots between the center product of Rata and how it wants to focus on the customer's experience – you.





As the brand centers itself around 'U', 'U' becomes how Rata does things and presents itself visually. The 'U' element is thoroughly expressed in the brand's product naming system (such as Rata's UWhite and UBrush) and its graphic elements. We refined the existing Rata brand identity, tying all elements in a proper design system with a lively look and feel.



