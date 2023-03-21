SonoSchool - brand identity

Sonoschool 's objective is to train and support doctors & health professionals in the practice of ultrasound in order to extend their clinical examinations and improve their diagnoses.





Although everyone is familiar with this medical imaging technology, mainly for pregnancy examinations, ultrasound can in fact be used to examine many areas of the body. The miniaturisation and democratisation of these devices invite Sonoschool to consider the ultrasound scanner as the stethoscope of the 21st century , which should help doctors to improve the reliability of their diagnoses and the care of their patients.





By creating accessible training courses, Sonochool's ambition is to support the development of local ultrasound and respond to the shortage of ultrasound technicians in isolated areas on the one hand, while at the same time helping to relieve congestion in emergency rooms on the other.





We assisted them in the strategic positioning and creation of their brand identity.