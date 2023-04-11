Vladimir Lifanov's profileVera Ivanova's profileDaria Grekova's profileAnastasiya Khoroshilova's profile+2
Rosman
Multiple Owners
Behance.net
brand identity Character logo yellow
brand identity Character logo yellow
brand identity Character logo yellow
brand identity Character logo yellow
brand identity Character logo yellow
brand identity Character logo yellow
brand identity Character logo yellow
brand identity Character logo yellow
brand identity Character logo yellow
brand identity Character logo yellow
brand identity Character logo yellow
brand identity Character logo yellow
brand identity Character logo yellow
brand identity Character logo yellow
brand identity Character logo yellow
Rosman
For those who change the world

Rosman Company is working with the younger generation, which owns the future. Rosman creates exciting stories and game worlds for children to inspire them to new discoveries.

Rebranding of a large Russian publishing house, which throughout their history was called "publishing house with an elephant". And many years later, the image of a circus elephant with balloons turned into an interesting live character who lives, plays, has fun and entertains. The new elephant has become simpler, more concise and rid of unnecessary details. At the same time, he has acquired a lively character, he is sincere, curious, playful.

Team
Vladimir Lifanov, creative Director
Vera Ivanova, art Director
Dasha Grekova, designer
Vyacheslav Nazarenko, animation
Ksenia Alexandrovna, designer
Mikhail Lobov, account
Rosman
173
789
10
Published:

Owners

Vladimir Lifanov's profile
Vladimir Lifanov
Moscow, Russian Federation
Vera Ivanova's profile
Vera Ivanova
Moscow, Russian Federation
Daria Grekova's profile
Daria Grekova
Moscow, Russian Federation
Anastasiya Khoroshilova's profile
Anastasiya Khoroshilova
Moscow, Russian Federation

Rosman

Rebranding of the largest publishing house Rosman

173
789
10
Published:

Creative Fields