Rosman
For those who change the world
Rosman Company is working with the younger generation, which owns the future. Rosman creates exciting stories and game worlds for children to inspire them to new discoveries.
Rebranding of a large Russian publishing house, which throughout their history was called "publishing house with an elephant". And many years later, the image of a circus elephant with balloons turned into an interesting live character who lives, plays, has fun and entertains. The new elephant has become simpler, more concise and rid of unnecessary details. At the same time, he has acquired a lively character, he is sincere, curious, playful.
Team
Vladimir Lifanov, creative Director
Vera Ivanova, art Director
Dasha Grekova, designer
Vyacheslav Nazarenko, animation
Ksenia Alexandrovna, designer
Mikhail Lobov, account
