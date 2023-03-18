Portraits 2020-2023

Throughout my career I created quite a lot of portraits. Some of famous people, but most were not famous at all. Official business portraits and relaxed informal ones. Of young and old people and those, who died many years ago and only left some dark monochrome photos behind.
Here are some of my favourite portraits created for the last 3 years.
Business partners
Four generations of winemakers
Religious gurus
Creators of one of the most famous watches
Hardworking people behind the beer production
Business owner
Work colleagues
Founders of the vineyards
Sometimes I don’t know who I’m drawing :)
Founder of an ice cream shop
Founders of the museum
Thank you for watching!