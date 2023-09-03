

















A Cultural Centre is above all that of the citizens who surround and frequent it. It is for this reason that the choice of the new name could not have been imagined without the opinion of the population. The public was not only asked to rank, in order of preference, a list of 8 names shortlisted by the Cultural Centre, but also to suggest other ideas. One of them was chosen to become the new name for the Cultural Centre. A name that is both simple, impactful and distinctive, easy to pronounce and memorize, while being consistent with the values and activities of the institution. The Cultural Centre was accompanied by the design and branding agency Hoet&Hoet for the development of its new identity and for the implementation of this unprecedented citizen participation.























