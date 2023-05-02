Falarthur —

Visual Identity &

Stream design

About the Project

Arthur is a true "Jack of All Trades"! He is a streamer, history teacher, RPG master,

content creator, video editor, podcast host, copywriter, and maybe even the next president

of the world (who knows, right?). He has decided to give his Twitch streams a unique

visual identity, stepping away from the common patterns found in the Brazilian community





During Arthur's live streams, he doesn't just play RPGs, he creates entire universes and worlds!

Exotic plants, mythical creatures, unprecedented races, unknown planets, and so much more that

would exceed the character limit. The coolest part is that the chat (not the GPT) helps him build

this whole madness.





But where did he find inspiration for all of this? In the 80s, of course, a time when

Dungeons & Dragons (which was the main reference for the project) was a "young people" thing.

He also drew inspiration from the Old School Essentials style and Gustave Doré, a crazy artist

from the 19th century.





Speaking of old references, they were the foundation for the construction of his identity.

Classic fantasy stories such as The Divine Comedy, Don Quixote, The Lord of the Rings,

Alice's Adventures in Wonderland, and many others are fundamental pillars for this project.





In addition to creating new plots, Arthur encourages us to explore these classic works.

The idea is that when people create their own stories, they will already have a lot of

references in their baggage.





In summary, Arthur's visual identity is an exhilarating mix of ancient references with a

touch of humor and rebelliousness, creating a different and captivating experience.



