Caserne .'s profileSébastien Paradis's profileLéo Breton-Allaire's profileGabrielle Deslongchamps's profileUgo Varin's profile+3
Supergrand
Multiple Owners
Behance.net
Advertising brand brand identity carpets design identity print rugs typography visual identity


Supergrand
Floor your guests.


Supergrand is a design studio based in Montréal specialized in handmade rugs. The graphic platform developed, minimalist and oversized, leaves all the space to Supergrand's creations. The photography transposes in images the warmth and the social role that Supergrand wishes to play in the intimacy.

Photography : Alex Blouin et Jodi Heartz      Copywriting : Kristian Andersen      Programming: Arthure Cloche




Advertising brand brand identity carpets design identity print rugs typography visual identity
Advertising brand brand identity carpets design identity print rugs typography visual identity
Advertising brand brand identity carpets design identity print rugs typography visual identity
Advertising brand brand identity carpets design identity print rugs typography visual identity
Advertising brand brand identity carpets design identity print rugs typography visual identity
Advertising brand brand identity carpets design identity print rugs typography visual identity
Advertising brand brand identity carpets design identity print rugs typography visual identity
Advertising brand brand identity carpets design identity print rugs typography visual identity
Advertising brand brand identity carpets design identity print rugs typography visual identity
Advertising brand brand identity carpets design identity print rugs typography visual identity
Advertising brand brand identity carpets design identity print rugs typography visual identity
Advertising brand brand identity carpets design identity print rugs typography visual identity
Supergrand
172
735
21
Published:

Owners

Caserne .'s profile
Caserne .
Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Sébastien Paradis's profile
Sébastien Paradis
Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Léo Breton-Allaire's profile
Léo Breton-Allaire
Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Gabrielle Deslongchamps's profile
Gabrielle Deslongchamps
Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Ugo Varin's profile
Ugo Varin
Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Supergrand

Supergrand is a design studio based in Montréal specialized in handmade rugs. The graphic platform developed, minimalist and oversized, leaves a Read More

172
735
21
Published:

Tools

Creative Fields