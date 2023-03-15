Supergrand
Floor your guests.
Supergrand is a design studio based in Montréal specialized in handmade rugs. The graphic platform developed, minimalist and oversized, leaves all the space to Supergrand's creations. The photography transposes in images the warmth and the social role that Supergrand wishes to play in the intimacy.
Photography : Alex Blouin et Jodi Heartz Copywriting : Kristian Andersen Programming: Arthure Cloche
