Spring Collection 2023
I've been working hard since the start of this year on a brand new web shop with a whole new collection of artworks. Since it is a new year and season, releasing 12 brand-new illustrations as limited edition prints would be a lovely addition. Each illustration is perfectly curated to showcase my style in various formats and subject matters. I plan on releasing a new collection every quarter this year. Thank you for taking the time and looking at the artwork. All prints shown are available on my shop.
Enjoy!
