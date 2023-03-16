Kazuki Okuda's profile
Personal work:slightly different world
Kazuki Okuda
Behance.net
Personal work
They live in a slightly different world than we do.
photoshop

-The soul is a treasure-
They don't know.
That no two will ever be of equal value.
No matter how much they want to, no matter how many they have available, no two will ever be of equal value.
adobephotoshop artwork Character design concept art Digital Art digital illustration fantasy graphicdesigner ILLUSTRATION Illustrator
-Salamander Cafe-
We see the world differently depending on where we are standing.
adobephotoshop artwork Character design concept art Digital Art digital illustration fantasy graphicdesigner ILLUSTRATION Illustrator
-Stealing and Eating-
They won't know if I eat a little.
adobephotoshop artwork Character design concept art Digital Art digital illustration fantasy graphicdesigner ILLUSTRATION Illustrator
-Line work-
adobephotoshop artwork Character design concept art Digital Art digital illustration fantasy graphicdesigner ILLUSTRATION Illustrator
adobephotoshop artwork Character design concept art Digital Art digital illustration fantasy graphicdesigner ILLUSTRATION Illustrator
adobephotoshop artwork Character design concept art Digital Art digital illustration fantasy graphicdesigner ILLUSTRATION Illustrator
-Pick up detail-

-LINKS-
mail:k2taikenban@gmail.com

Thank you for your visit!!
Personal work:slightly different world
33
143
3
Published:

Owner

Kazuki Okuda's profile
Kazuki Okuda
Kyoto, Japan

Personal work:slightly different world

Illustration of personal work Stories of characters in a world somewhat similar to the one we live in, but slightly different.

33
143
3
Published:

Tools

Creative Fields