Personal work:slightly different world

Personal work
They live in a slightly different world than we do.
photoshop
-The soul is a treasure-
They don't know.
That no two will ever be of equal value.
No matter how much they want to, no matter how many they have available, no two will ever be of equal value.
They don't know.
That no two will ever be of equal value.
No matter how much they want to, no matter how many they have available, no two will ever be of equal value.
-Salamander Cafe-
We see the world differently depending on where we are standing.
We see the world differently depending on where we are standing.
-Stealing and Eating-
They won't know if I eat a little.
They won't know if I eat a little.
-Line work-
-Pick up detail-
-LINKS-
mail:k2taikenban@gmail.com
homepage:https://isseinoissyou.michikusa.jp
Thank you for your visit!!