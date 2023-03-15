Post Projects's profile
CAG Contemporary Art Galley
Post Projects
Behance.net
brand identity visual identity Web Design Website
brand identity visual identity Web Design Website
brand identity visual identity Web Design Website
brand identity visual identity Web Design Website
brand identity visual identity Web Design Website
brand identity visual identity Web Design Website
brand identity visual identity Web Design Website
The Contemporary Art Gallery (CAG) is a non-profit public contemporary art gallery in downtown Vancouver. CAG exhibits local, national, and international artists, primarily featuring emerging local artists producing Canadian contemporary art.

Post Projects worked with CAG to create a new visual identity as well as design and develop a new website for the institution. The identity relies on the use of bold colours, patterns and typography in a graphic and flat application. The website is deployed using a modern headless technology stack that includes open source tools such as Next.js and Strapi CMS. The lighting quick site features an extensive exhibitions and events archive, an auto-complete search field, a full e-commerce shop and much more.

CAG Contemporary Art Galley
37
200
4
Published:

Owner

Post Projects's profile
Post Projects
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

CAG Contemporary Art Galley

37
200
4
Published:

Creative Fields