CAG Contemporary Art Galley

The Contemporary Art Gallery (CAG) is a non-profit public contemporary art gallery in downtown Vancouver. CAG exhibits local, national, and international artists, primarily featuring emerging local artists producing Canadian contemporary art.





Post Projects worked with CAG to create a new visual identity as well as design and develop a new website for the institution. The identity relies on the use of bold colours, patterns and typography in a graphic and flat application. The website is deployed using a modern headless technology stack that includes open source tools such as Next.js and Strapi CMS. The lighting quick site features an extensive exhibitions and events archive, an auto-complete search field, a full e-commerce shop and much more.