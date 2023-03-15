Bird Creatures series

Watch the YouTube video here. I witnessed a truly magical spectacle - a murmuration of starlings. A breathtaking dance unfolded before my eyes as an astonishing 100,000 birds came together and performed astonishing acrobatics, weaving interesting shapes in the air. It was as if they were putting on a ballet performance in the vast expanse of the sky.





The sound of their flight was incredible and felt like a massive tidal wave of wings being stirred by the gentle wind. Watch the Bird Creatures come to live as the starlings perform their dance…



