Ryogo Toyoda's profile
Monster Parade Update
Ryogo Toyoda
Behance.net
Monster Parade Update
3D works,2D works, and also my physical toy.  
"Monster Parade 2"
3D artwork I did in late 2022.
3D Character cinema 4d Digital Art digital illustration japan japanese toy
"Haunted Marina Bay Sands"
Artwork for Singapore Comic Con 2022. Marina Bay Sands in Japanese art style!
I was also invited to the event as a guest artist.
3D Character cinema 4d Digital Art digital illustration japan japanese toy
"Monster Parade Wave 01"
My first physical art toy. 7-inch vinyl. You can purchase it from Mighty Jaxx Online Store, shipping worldwide.
Image may contain: cartoon, toy and christmas tree
Image may contain: cartoon and screenshot
"Monster Parade Trading Cards"
If you purchase the toy, you will get the holographic trading card!
Image may contain: cartoon
Image may contain: scene, room and cartoon
"Monster Parade China"
I also designed a T-shirt for Mighty Jaxx YouTube channel.
My role: Design and 2D illustration.
Image may contain: active shirt, clothing and sleeve
Image may contain: cartoon, drawing and illustration
"Home Town"
Short animation work for Monster Parade 1.
"Lonely Parade"
Short animation work for Monster Parade 1.
"Summoning"
Short animation work for Monster Parade 2.
Concept artworks I did for Monster Parade. These days I'm exploring 2D art styles.
3D Character cinema 4d Digital Art digital illustration japan japanese toy
3D Character cinema 4d Digital Art digital illustration japan japanese toy
Lettering ancient Japanese letters I did in a traditional way.
3D Character cinema 4d Digital Art digital illustration japan japanese toy
Note: I've updated my logo!
3D Character cinema 4d Digital Art digital illustration japan japanese toy
Details on my 3D works.
RYOGO TOYODA
3D / 2D illustration + Toy
Thanks For Watching!!
Monster Parade Update
119
541
5
Published:

Owner

Ryogo Toyoda's profile
Ryogo Toyoda
Tokyo, Japan

Monster Parade Update

119
541
5
Published:

Tools

Creative Fields