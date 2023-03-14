Monster Parade Update
3D works,2D works, and also my physical toy.
"Monster Parade 2"
3D artwork I did in late 2022.
3D artwork I did in late 2022.
"Haunted Marina Bay Sands"
Artwork for Singapore Comic Con 2022. Marina Bay Sands in Japanese art style!
I was also invited to the event as a guest artist.
Artwork for Singapore Comic Con 2022. Marina Bay Sands in Japanese art style!
I was also invited to the event as a guest artist.
"Monster Parade Wave 01"
My first physical art toy. 7-inch vinyl. You can purchase it from Mighty Jaxx Online Store, shipping worldwide.
My first physical art toy. 7-inch vinyl. You can purchase it from Mighty Jaxx Online Store, shipping worldwide.
"Monster Parade Trading Cards"
If you purchase the toy, you will get the holographic trading card!
If you purchase the toy, you will get the holographic trading card!
"Monster Parade China"
I also designed a T-shirt for Mighty Jaxx YouTube channel.
My role: Design and 2D illustration.
I also designed a T-shirt for Mighty Jaxx YouTube channel.
My role: Design and 2D illustration.
"Home Town"
Short animation work for Monster Parade 1.
Short animation work for Monster Parade 1.
"Lonely Parade"
Short animation work for Monster Parade 1.
Short animation work for Monster Parade 1.
"Summoning"
Short animation work for Monster Parade 2.
Short animation work for Monster Parade 2.
Concept artworks I did for Monster Parade. These days I'm exploring 2D art styles.
Lettering ancient Japanese letters I did in a traditional way.
Note: I've updated my logo!
Details on my 3D works.
Thanks For Watching!!