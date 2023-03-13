Sunday Breakfast Society

Corporate Identity Project for a restaurant soon to open operations in San Diego California. The aim was to create an elegant, sober, strong identity,using as inspiration the classical culture and theRenaissance.
Our proposal is strongly inspired by the culture of the Renaissance and classical culture, a stamp that represents Queen Elizabeth I of England, a cultural icon of the Renaissance, with a friendly and caricature look. The typography has a unique logo typographic work.
Art Direction, Graphic Design & Illustrations: Daniel Barba, Monotypo Studio
Photography Diana Cristina Espinoza