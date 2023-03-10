Procedural Study - Flowers
Personal ~ RND
Procedural study of flower generation and art direction through Cinema4D and Octane Render based on the golden ratio in plants.
"In some plant stems, the divergence angle between two adjacent leaves approximates 137.28°. This angle promotes adequate ventilation of the plants and is the optimal arrangement for light absorbance."
Inspiration: Thanos Kagkalos, Krisztina Vichnál, Ondrej Zunka, Perrin Lin, GOAT 1
Assets: Vincent Schwenk, Greyscalegorilla
