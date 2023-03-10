







Procedural Study - Flowers

Personal ~ RND





Procedural study of flower generation and art direction through Cinema4D and Octane Render based on the golden ratio in plants.





"In some plant stems, the divergence angle between two adjacent leaves approximates 137.28°. This angle promotes adequate ventilation of the plants and is the optimal arrangement for light absorbance."





-









-





All inquiries & licensing on yz.atom63@gmail.com

Follow me on Instagram







