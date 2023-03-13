Art Buddies

David and I collaborated on a project that resulted in a collection of six unique pieces of digital art. The collection showcases a balance between positive and negative space, and a harmonious integration of different artistic movements.





Our inspiration came from the art movements of cubism, fauvism, and Bauhaus, but we wanted to add a contemporary twist to create something unique. We achieved this by using volumetric shapes and gradient elements in a way that creates a sense of spatial distribution and juxtaposition, resulting in a stunning visual experience.



