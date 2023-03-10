TOCA ME 2023

Client: Toca Me

Creative Direction: Tina Touli

Concept & Production: Tina Touli & Pia Scheiber

Music & Sound Design: Jürgen Branz & Andy Morgan-Davies

Post-production, Graphics & 3D Lettering: Tina Touli

3D Texturing & Lighting: Vincent Schwenk

Performing Artist: Konstantina Katsikari

Typeface Contribution: Good Type Foundry

It all started from the name of the festival itself, TOCA ME. TOCA ME stands for “touch me” in Spanish. And “touch” can have multiple different meanings, from getting in touch with people to touch someone on an emotional level as well as in the literal sense. Touching is the ultimate form of communication, and a very intimate and personal act of connecting with one another.





Basing the overall concept for the titles on the festival’s name, it opened up a world of possibilities, exploring the extremes between touching and not touching! Using this concept as a guide, we experimented with the different ways of exploring touch: through a series of textures and materials, we created titles that directly appeal to the senses, immersing the viewer to experience them, each one in their own unique way. A constant dialogue, where windows and split screens allow the different materials to give way to new conversations.















