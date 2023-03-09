Piaggio 2023 Calendar | Illustration

In 2022, I got a chance working with Piaggio Vietnam on their 2023 New Year Calendar.
Since Piaggio has 4 different line of vehicle brands, which are: Piaggio, Vespa, Aprilia, Moto Guzzi with 4 different mood and target audiences.
January
February
March
My mission was to to illustrate the brand's distinctive
using 4 types of Cats: Sphinx Cat, Siamese Cat, Black Cat and Bengal Cat
forming an composition featuring the vehicles's silhouette.
April
May
The color palette of each illustration also remind of the season it represents:
Spring, Summer, Autumn, Winter
July
October
November
December