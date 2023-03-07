Ningbo Guohua Financial Tower - SOM

Underscoring the entire project’s commitment to sustainable workspace, the tower contains two multistory sky gardens. Here, natural and mechanical systems interact in an innovative fashion, as living walls provide natural filtration for the air circulating throughout the building. These vegetated surfaces also figure into a circuit that filters rainwater for irrigating landscaping and replenishing the plaza’s reflecting pool. The high-performance design of Guohua Financial Tower targets both LEED® Gold and China’s Three Star certifications.

