Illuminating the Editor’s Desk





On entering the desktop version of the website, users are invited to navigate via an intuitive horizontal scroll that mirrors Premiere Pro’s “timeline” feature. Each layer corresponds to a section of the menu containing different blocks of content. When entering each section it is as if you are zooming in on specific clips or layers mounted horizontally and consecutively, one after the other. A responsive simplification of the desktop design, for the mobile version the blocks of content are mounted one on top of the other rather than horizontally, maintaining the concept but in a way that allows for vertical scrolling.





We opted for Premiere pro’s vibrant colour palette of pink, blue, green, turquoise, orange and purple. However, instead of choosing the “dark mode” normally associated with video editing software, we decided to use white, bringing the homepage closer to an editorial environment and moving away from the classic “gamer” look. When entering an in-depth article or professional profile, the colours pop at the edges with a hazy “glow” effect – a nod to the typical lighting environment of an editor’s desk and a subtle reminder of the digital nature of their work.



