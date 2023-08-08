Maison Du Roc—Fragrance
What new unique contribution brings Maison du Roc to the world, its vertical, and consumers?
It’s essential to identify or construct meaning, to build relevance in the consumer’s headspace. This relevance is given by intrinsic characteristics and differentiators of the product, or by a disruptive point of view about its environment. A constructive brand.
Maison du Roc exists to awaken the senses and inspire experiences through emotions.
Maison du Roc is much more than a product, it's a lifestyle.
The brand evokes a sense of family lineage. An ancient monogram forged in iron.
Traditional and old-fashioned. Clean and pure. Luxurious and elegant.
Refined and unique.
Timeless.
Branding, Graphic Design, Art Direction, Copywriting, Brand Strategy, Motion Graphics
The Symbol
The Gates
The Gate as the threshold between two worlds.
The real and the surreal.
The everyday agendas and the freedom of imagination.
The empiric and the oniric.
The functional adult and the curiosity of the child
The Gate as the invitation to jump towards the unknown.
An invitation to discover. An entrance. A direction.
An Art Direction.
Art Direction
René François Ghislain Magritte was a Belgian surrealist artist, who became well-known for creating a number of witty and thought-provoking images. His work is known for challenging observers’ preconditioned perceptions of reality. His imagery has influenced pop art, minimalist art, and conceptual art.
René Magritte inspires us to interact with our inner world in an artistic, fun, elegant, and surreal way. Where do the gates of the Maison take us?
Branding, Graphic Design, Art Direction, Copywriting, Brand Strategy, Motion Graphics
