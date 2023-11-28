Thernon Short Film Festival





For the title, we used Apla, a Greek serif typeface commonly used for poetry publications in the Greek editorial industry over the past few decades. The difference between the name of the festival, Thernon -written in the serif typeface- and the general description of the festival -written in Monument Grotesk, a sans serif typeface- highlights the contrast between poetic locality and neutrality.





The other intention of ours was to convey the essence of cinema. We used rows of typography that become blurry and noisy to deliver the sense of moving frames, the director's focused gaze, and the festival's movement from location to location. The utilization of lowercase letters, symbolizing the length of the films, communicates the concept of short films within the context of a film festival.



