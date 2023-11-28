Thernon Short Film Festival

Thernon (Θερνόν) is a nomadic short film festival that travels to remote locations every year. Small vineyards, ancient ruins, and secret gardens are transformed by a small group of people to host the festival. The film lineup features mainly Greek directors. This year's festival travels to Ithaca and Aitoliko, two small islands in the south of Greece.
Inspired by the festival's constant movement and Odysseus' journey to Ithaca, Thernon's identity emphasizes topos, the locality of each place. The location of each festival becomes an integral aspect of its identity, enclosed within parentheses to convey a sense of temporality, a parenthesis in space and time.
For the title, we used Apla, a Greek serif typeface commonly used for poetry publications in the Greek editorial industry over the past few decades. The difference between the name of the festival, Thernon -written in the serif typeface- and the general description of the festival -written in Monument Grotesk, a sans serif typeface- highlights the contrast between poetic locality and neutrality.
The other intention of ours was to convey the essence of cinema. We used rows of typography that become blurry and noisy to deliver the sense of moving frames, the director's focused gaze, and the festival's movement from location to location. The utilization of lowercase letters, symbolizing the length of the films, communicates the concept of short films within the context of a film festival.
Art Direction / Design: Dimitris Lelakis, Maria Tsilomitrou, Juan Solano
Typefaces: Apla, Monument Grotesk (Dinamo Typefaces)
Poster Printing: Future Format
Papers: Perrakis Papers