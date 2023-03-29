Octopi — Identity for Trading Automation Tool

Octopi Technologies provides a trading automation tool that allows traders without programming skills to test their strategies on different instruments, automate the trading process, make rational decisions based on data and receive stable profits. A person can receive data in real-time, as well as run processes without their participation. The plugin will buy and sell according to the algorithms while you do your business.

Initially, the plugin was created for use in personal trading. But after evaluating its effectiveness, the creators realized it could be helpful for a vast number of independent traders!