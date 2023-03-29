Octopi — Identity for Trading Automation Tool

Octopi —
Brand Identity
for Trading Automation Tool
Type of design: Brand Identity, Website
Business area: Technology & IT
Client
Octopi Technologies provides a trading automation tool that allows traders without programming skills to test their strategies on different instruments, automate the trading process, make rational decisions based on data and receive stable profits. A person can receive data in real-time, as well as run processes without their participation. The plugin will buy and sell according to the algorithms while you do your business. Initially, the plugin was created for use in personal trading. But after evaluating its effectiveness, the creators realized it could be helpful for a vast number of independent traders!
Design Goals
We aim to create a recognizable brand identity for a new company to enter the market. When working on the project, we had a significant limitation - the trading area is often associated with quick money and empty promises, so the company should not look like a startup but confidently and sophisticatedly simple. The image should be familiar and excite the attention of customers in thinking and searching. Since the client in trading doesn't rely on luck but on the power of the mind, it is crucial to convey the product's practicality and not look promising and enticing.
Concept
Since the client in trading relies on something other than luck but on the power of the mind, it is crucial to convey the product's practicality and not look promising and enticing. 2/3 of octopus neurons are in tentacles, allowing them to simultaneously move the tentacles. Just like people have to take into account many parameters and actions at the same time while trading. With the Octopi plugin, you can become “multi-armed”, simultaneously performing several unrelated operations. This image perfectly underlines the brand's emotions — Confidence, Intelligence, Ingenuity, and Empowerment.
Design
The octopus eye featured in the logo is the entry point for information. When the user opens the plugin, they wake up their octopus. Unlike competitors who are crazy about the bright palette, we took the colours from the deep ocean, where everything is dark, and only some accents are visible. To show the simultaneous activity of the tentacles, we place text blocks in different places. Everything is aligned on a grid, similar to the nervous system of an octopus.
Graphics
The graphics are inspired by the stereo cameras used to study octopuses in the deep ocean. The technical aesthetic conveys the image of a sage and reveals the plugin's work with a lot of information. The graphic pattern consists of 3 types of dots, which are information units, similar to the suction cups on octopus tentacles. We can visualize price charts, statistics or other images, making visual communications attractive and memorable.
“With us, you won’t miss a deal!” says the brand. And our Octopus will take care of it!"
Powered by League Design Technology
Design Director: Mike Samovarov
Team Leader: Aleks Gusakov
Graphic Designer: Sasha Hevko
Creative Project Manager: Maryna Blyzniuk
Case Design: Anna Fedorovych, Anton Bukoros
Animation: Vadim Revin, Dima Khrunov
