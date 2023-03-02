Słup

The Polish Poster Column

An interactive art book celebrating the most creative period of poster art in Poland, known as the Polish School of Posters, through some of its iconic film and theatre affiches created between the 1950s and the late 1980s. These were displayed in the streets of the former Polish People’s Republic using an outstanding piece of urban equipment - the poster column, which is still functional to this day.

This book is divided into two parts: the first includes ten detachable posters by such legendary designers as Jan Lenica, Henryk Tomaszewski, Wojciech Fangor, Wiktor Górka, Jerzy Flisak, Maria ‘Mucha’ Ihnatowicz, Witold Janowski and Jakub Erol. The second part allows readers to press out and build a mini Polish poster column - all you need is glue!

‍Słup is bilingual (English & Polish) and includes a foreword by art historian Katarzyna Matul.





Contains:



10 detachable Polish posters that can be easily pulled out and framed

Size of posters: 24 x 34 cm‍




