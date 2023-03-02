Since the construction of the vertiginous road of the Cirque de Combe Laval in 1890

people in search of freedom and climbers of all kinds have been climbing up to its pass at 1015 m altitude to enjoy the remarkable natural setting. Nestled in the heart of the Vercors Massif, the Hotel du Col de La Machine has been run for 6 generations by the Faravellon family. In 2022, a young cooperative took up the challenge of this takeover.





Hostel Quartier Libre invites you to escape in a bubble between cliffs and forests. You will be able to enjoy a multitude of activities, good local products and good nights of sleep well deserved.



