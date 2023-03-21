HOW TO BE ALONE | picture book project

To those having a hard time spending time by themselves,
Come along with me on a journey all about being alone and all its misteries & wonders.
WIPs
My wholehearted appreciation goes to...
Ms. Tamypu, who kindly and inspiringly guided me on the project,
my family, who quietly & consistently had my back,
my friends, who were there with me along every artblock and breakdown,
Mimi & Meomeo, who honestly didn't do much other than lazing around judging me,
good ol' iPal, who didn't freeze every 10th time I changed my mind,
walks in the park, when I get soothed and inspired,
UAH, where I made the best of friends & memories,
and to you, who took the time to look at this small project of mine :)
Thanks, friend.