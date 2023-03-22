​​​​​​​ The <Kaleidoscope Eyes> is an exhibition of augmented reality(AR) artworks. Daniel Birnbaum, Artistic Director of Acute Art and Curator of “Kaleidoscope Eyes,” proposes an exhibition that changes and expands the way we experience art through immersive technology. The first paragraph of the exhibition statement explains this exhibition most clearly.



‘Picture yourself in an empty museum. Sauddenly the walls go transparent and works of art appear, floating mysteriously in space. Picture yourself outside of that museum. In the garden other immaterial works appear – ghostlike, spectral.’



The exhibition identity design expresses the exhibition to experience the moment of immersion through technology. The flat and still exhibition poster, which contains only dry information, becomes three-dimensional and begins to move through the Kaleidoscope Eyes symbol. The exhibition identity design expresses the theme of “experiencing the moment of immersion.” The flat and still exhibition poster with dry information becomes three-dimensional and invites audiences through the Kaleidoscope Eyes symbol to appreciate dematerialized works. Like the exhibition explores possibilities by embracing new technologies, the exhibition identity design encompasses digital technologies beyond physical mediums, such as animated posters, interactive web posters, AR wall graphics, and face filters.