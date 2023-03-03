Jun Hong's profile
Offtop: A home for your music files
Offtop is a professional tool for musicians to host and share their demos, beats, and samples. The new symbol was designed to convey a ‘sharing sound’ concept and a visual identity system was developed reflecting new brand positioning.
