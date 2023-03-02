







Pearpop – Brand identity for the world’s fastest growing creator community.





Pearpop is revolutionizing how creators collaborate with brands. The challenge with creating a new identity for Pearpop came down to its variety of creators. On the one hand, they have Madonna, Shawn Mendes and Adriana Lima. On the other, they have creators ranging from only-followed-by-my-parents through to emerging influencers. So, we had to strike a balance between elite and aspirational––making sure that everyone was invited to the party. Despite the differences in these audiences, one thing brings them together. Creativity is at the core of everything for Pearpop.





They want all creators to express themselves, showcase their unique perspectives and get rewarded for their talents. So, how to bring this all together in a singular visual expression? With a pear, of course. The pear is a simple, striking, organic shape that serves as a frame for creativity. Paired with a colorful and vibrant palette, it gives Pearpop the burst of sweetness that it needed. The Pearpop design system is designed to communicate the idea of connecting with other users and forever growing. There is no end to how much you can grow and that is what we are trying to express through simple yet meaningful organic shapes that directly connects to the Pearpop icon.







