Outlive Homes

For Outlive’s launch, we designed the website experience to introduce and educate on the brand’s greater mission, while also offering the full functionality of a brokerage site — a place to explore homes, sign up to become an agent, and start your listing with ease. With Outlive’s remote-first philosophy, users can take action on their next real estate venture right from their home. The site uses a custom CMS build, that will allow the brand to build on functionality and detail in site iterations to come.