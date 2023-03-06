Outlive Homes

abobka
Outlive
Re-Thinking real estate at all angles
Backed by a seasoned team in proptech, Outlive was born out of a drive to help people of all means—renters, owners, investors—find their home while doing their part to preserve the planet. Leading with the aloha spirit, a community driven approach, and a commitment to sustainability, Outlive is the first mission-driven brokerage that does good for both people and planet.
A street-smart brokerage
The Outlive team is not your average brokerage. Hawaii and NYC-based, these guys grew up in the waves and on their skateboards, and we knew we needed to bring this spirit into the brand from the beginning. Outlive’s brand strategy weaves together the team’s focuses on wellness, fairness, flexibility, and grit—a brokerage that takes action to bring more people- and planet-centric practices to real estate.
Making real estate more natural
Collaborating across teams, an all-star crew came together to make sure the brand design showcased the Outlive team’s real estate experience and expertise, while still being rooted in surf-skate visual culture. A minimalist color palette of black, tan, and an occasional pop of blue offer an earthy yet future-forward vibe. Subtle uses of waves in typography, transitions, and illustrations give a hint to the brand’s pyschedelic, fluid, and natural influences.
Home is sacred. Finding it should be, too.
For Outlive’s launch, we designed the website experience to introduce and educate on the brand’s greater mission, while also offering the full functionality of a brokerage site — a place to explore homes, sign up to become an agent, and start your listing with ease. With Outlive’s remote-first philosophy, users can take action on their next real estate venture right from their home. The site uses a custom CMS build, that will allow the brand to build on functionality and detail in site iterations to come.
Find home. Protect the planet.
As the Outlive team ramps up to take on the Hawaii and NYC real estate markets with a mission-focused drive, they knew getting the right support and funding upfront would be critical. We worked with the team on outlining, copywriting, and designing a pitch deck that shows the down-to-earth heart of this team, who are also bold and ambitious in re-thinking how real estate gets done.
The Outlive founders launched the brand on a clear evening in Honolulu, celebrating with an inaugural surf sesh and planting banana trees.
