Saintlo is a hostel organization with two main destinations and five collectives located along the Saint-Laurent River in Canada. It is part of the international youth hostel movement, originally created to fulfill an educational and social mission under the principle that travel shapes youth. Saintlo evokes the adventure and discovery of a territory, its communities, and cultures, as well as openness to the world and its welcoming nature. The visual identity highlights the unique character of each property, promotes local attractions, and asserts leadership in group lodging.

Illustrations – Mathieu Dionne          Project Photography – Vincent Castonguay          Motion – Studio Nord-Est



