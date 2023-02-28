A FAINT RESEMBLANCE (Part 2) – Antarctica

The infinite shapes and textures of icebergs in the polar regions fascinate me again and again. Icebergs reveal their often very long journey and countless rotations in their structures and shapes. From smooth and polished to angular and rough, countless variations can be found. And also the proportions are unimaginable, considering that the largest part is still under water. I was particularly fascinated by the almost endless variations of the color blue that is revealed in the ice. Especially on cloudy days the blue appears particularly intense, as if it is glowing from within. – All photographs were captured during a 24-day voyage with the sailing ship