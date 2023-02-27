Hrvoje Grubisic's profileFranko Komljenović's profilePhilipp Aaron Thelen's profileBoris Spasojevic's profileSofija Stojinović's profileLazar Glumac's profile+4
DROP — Brand Identity & Website
Multiple Owners
Behance.net
brand identity Mobile app UI/UX user experience user interface UX design Web Design Website
brand identity Mobile app UI/UX user experience user interface UX design Web Design Website
brand identity Mobile app UI/UX user experience user interface UX design Web Design Website
brand identity Mobile app UI/UX user experience user interface UX design Web Design Website
brand identity Mobile app UI/UX user experience user interface UX design Web Design Website
brand identity Mobile app UI/UX user experience user interface UX design Web Design Website
brand identity Mobile app UI/UX user experience user interface UX design Web Design Website
brand identity Mobile app UI/UX user experience user interface UX design Web Design Website
brand identity Mobile app UI/UX user experience user interface UX design Web Design Website
brand identity Mobile app UI/UX user experience user interface UX design Web Design Website
brand identity Mobile app UI/UX user experience user interface UX design Web Design Website
brand identity Mobile app UI/UX user experience user interface UX design Web Design Website
brand identity Mobile app UI/UX user experience user interface UX design Web Design Website
brand identity Mobile app UI/UX user experience user interface UX design Web Design Website
brand identity Mobile app UI/UX user experience user interface UX design Web Design Website
brand identity Mobile app UI/UX user experience user interface UX design Web Design Website
brand identity Mobile app UI/UX user experience user interface UX design Web Design Website
brand identity Mobile app UI/UX user experience user interface UX design Web Design Website
brand identity Mobile app UI/UX user experience user interface UX design Web Design Website
brand identity Mobile app UI/UX user experience user interface UX design Web Design Website
brand identity Mobile app UI/UX user experience user interface UX design Web Design Website
brand identity Mobile app UI/UX user experience user interface UX design Web Design Website
brand identity Mobile app UI/UX user experience user interface UX design Web Design Website
brand identity Mobile app UI/UX user experience user interface UX design Web Design Website
DROP — Brand Identity & Website
1.7k
13.2k
43
Published:

Owners

Hrvoje Grubisic's profile
Hrvoje Grubisic
Zagreb, Croatia
Franko Komljenović's profile
Franko Komljenović
Zagreb, Croatia
Philipp Aaron Thelen's profile
Philipp Aaron Thelen
Toulouse, France
Boris Spasojevic's profile
Boris Spasojevic
Serbia
Sofija Stojinović's profile
Sofija Stojinović
Novi Sad, Serbia
Lazar Glumac's profile
Lazar Glumac
Belgrade, Serbia

Credits

Sofija Stojinović's profile
Sofija Stojinović
Novi Sad, Serbia
Lazar Glumac's profile
Lazar Glumac
Belgrade, Serbia
Philipp Aaron Thelen's profile
Philipp Aaron Thelen
Toulouse, France
Franko Komljenović's profile
Franko Komljenović
Zagreb, Croatia
Boris Spasojevic's profile
Boris Spasojevic
Serbia

Project Made For

HOLOGRAPHIK®'s profile
HOLOGRAPHIK®Zagreb, Croatia

DROP — Brand Identity & Website

Drop is a cutting-edge headless commerce solution that is changing the game of online shopping. Drop empowers consumers and brands to engage in a Read More

1.7k
13.2k
43
Published:

Creative Fields